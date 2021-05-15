Non-essential travel in and out of NCR Plus still banned; PNP to maintain quarantine control points in borders

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police will maintain its quarantine control points at NCR Plus area borders, with non-essential travel in and out of the bubble still prohibited.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar also ordered policemen manning the points to arrest and charge those caught smuggling people in and out of the bubble, which covers Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, using cargo vehicles and vans.

Eleazar ordered policemen to ensure that only persons on essential travel or Authorized Persons Outside of Residence or APOR are allowed in or out of the NCR Plus bubble.

“The PNP will strictly implement the guidelines issued by the national government regarding the latest quarantine status. Ang NCR Plus nga po ay nasa GCQ with heightened restrictions, meaning hindi pa rin po papayagan ang non-essential o unnecessary travel papasok at palabas ng NCR Plus,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar also appealed to business establishments, allowed to operate under the community quarantine with heightened restrictions, to strictly observe the assigned capacity rates for their businesses.

“We appeal to establishments to strictly follow these protocols to avoid mass gatherings in your businesses. At kailangang maimplement po ng mabuti ang physical distancing,” he said.

He warned that the establishments could be ordered closed if they do not follow the guidelines set by the national government, particularly by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

The GCQ is slated to end until May 31.

The following areas are also under GCQ for that period: Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Abra, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Quezon, Puerto Princesa, Iligan City, Davao City, and Lanao del Sur.

The City of Santiago, Quirino, Ifugao, and Zamboanga City will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ for the same period.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine or MGCQ.