Nograles to public: Limit movement during enhanced community quarantine, one person can purchase basic necessities for each household

(Eagle News)–The government on Monday, March 16, said the number of people purchasing basic necessities outside the house during the enhanced community quarantine should also be limited.

“May isang tao sa bawat household ang puwedeng bumili at umuwi para malimitahan lang natin ang labas-pasok,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

According to Nograles, private cars may be used provided that the trip is only for essential purposes.

Nograles said based on the guidelines on the enhanced community quarantine, food establishments shall be allowed to remain open.

He said, however, that their services will be limited to delivery services.

No dine-in in food establishments is allowed, he said.

The enhanced community quarantine took effect at midnight of March 17 and will last until midnight of April 13, earlier or later, depending on the situation.