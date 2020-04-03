Nograles: PHL now has eight COVID-19 testing facilities

(Eagle News)–The Philippines now has eight facilities that can conduct coronavirus disease 2019 tests.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles made the announcement during a virtual press briefing on Friday, April 3, as the country continues to move to contain the spread of the virus that has claimed lives also outside the country.

According to Nograles, the following facilities can conduct COVID-19 tests:

Research Institute for Tropical Medicine

Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center

San Lazaro Hospital

Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

Southern Philippines Medical Center

University of the Philippines-National Institutes of Health

Western Visayas Medical Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

He said it was imperative for these facilities to “properly identify and treat not just those who have been infected, but potential carriers of the virus as well.”

Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the government’s national action plan against COVID-19, said a mass testing of suspected COVID-19 cases is expected to start on April 14.

He had said the National Task Force on COVID-19 has asked the Department of Health to expedite the accreditation of more hospitals to boost testing capability.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 2000 COVID-19 cases, with 107 deaths.