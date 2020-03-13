Nograles: Int’l flights from and to M. Manila not suspended, are subject to travel restrictions already in place

(Eagle News)–International flights going in and out of Metro Manila are not suspended.

This was the clarification made by Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, amid the community quarantine imposed on Metro Manila as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus.

“Regarding international flights, flights from Metro Manila going to and coming from abroad will be allowed, subject to travel restrictions that are currently in place,” Nograles said.

Among the areas the government has imposed a travel ban on were China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Some people were exempted.

According to Nograles, foreign nationals who want to fly home from Metro Manila to will be allowed to do so.

He said Filipino citizens coming home from abroad will also be allowed home, “subject to strict quarantine guidelines.”

Transportation of goods is also allowed subject to guidelines.

According to Nograles, the suspension will be reviewed on a daily basis.

On Thursday, March 13, President Rodrigo Duterte announced a ban on domestic air, land, and sea travel to and from Metro Manila from March 15 to April 14.

He also announced the extension of the suspension of classes until April 12.

The Philippines has so far recorded 52 cases, including 5 deaths.