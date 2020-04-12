Nograles: Disclosure of personal info of COVID-19-positive patients now mandatory

(Eagle News)–The disclosure of personal information of coronavirus disease 2019-positive patients is now mandatory.

This is according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles in a virtual press briefing on Sunday, April 12.

According to Nograles, the disclosure will help authorities in contact tracing efforts.

“Ang (Office of the Civil Defense) na ang mangunguna sa contact tracing efforts ng pamahalaan at sila ay inaatasang makipag-ugnayan sa DOH (Department of Health) para mag-sharing ng datos alinsunod sa Data Privacy Act,” Nograles said.

Earlier, the DOH would refer to COVID-19 patients only by numbers but some government officials would publicly disclose if they had contracted the virus or not.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 4000 cases.