(Eagle News)–There is no tsunami threat after a strong earthquake struck Tonga early Saturday, June 17, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

PHIVOLCS said this was based on available data.

There is no required action at this time, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS issued the statement after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Tonga at 3:11 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located 270 km south of Tonga.