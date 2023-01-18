No tsunami threat to Philippines following strong quake off Davao Occidental: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology made the statement following the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Sarangani in Davao Occidental.

According to PHIVOLCS, based on data provided by the Sea Level Monitoring Station in Mati City, Davao Oriental, no sea level changes were monitored.

The quake hit 352 kilometers southeast of Sarangani at 2:06 p.m.

The following instrumental intensities were monitored:

Intensity II – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Glan and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, Tupi, Santo Niño, Koronadal City, and T’Boli, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Maitum and Maasim, Sarangani; Tantangan, Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Suralla, and Norala, South Cotabato; Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Damage to property and aftershocks are expected.