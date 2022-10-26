No tsunami threat following 6.4-magnitude Abra earthquake: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has said there was no tsunami threat to the Philippines following the 6.4-magnitude Abra earthquake on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

PHIVOLCS said, however, that “earthquakes of this size may generate unusual sea level disturbances that may be observed along coasts near earthquake epicenter of Abra province.”

It said aftershocks were also expected.

According to PHIVOLCS, the earthquake’s epicenter was seven kilometers northwest of Lagayan.

It took place at 10:59 p.m. and had a depth of focus of 11 kilometers.

The following intensities and instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity VI – La Paz, Abra

– La Paz, Abra Intensity V – Bangued, Boliney, Bucay, Bucloc, Daguioman, Danglas, Dolores, Lacub, Lagangilang, Lagayan, Langiden, Licuan-Baay, Luba, Malibcong, Manabo, Peñarrubia, Pidigan, Pilar, Sallapadan, San Isidro, San Juan, San Quintin, Tayum, Tineg, Tubo, and Villaviciosa, Abra; Conner, Apayao; La Trinidad, Benguet; Rizal, Kalinga; Alilem, Banayoyo, Bantay, Burgos, Cabugao, City of Candon, Cervantes, Galimuyod, Gregorio del Pilar, Lidlidda, Magsingal, Nagbukel, Narvacan, Quirino, Salcedo, San Emilio, San Esteban, San Ildefonso, San Juan, San Vicente, Santa, Santa Catalina, Santa Cruz, Santa Lucia, Santa Maria, Santiago, Santo Domingo, Sigay, Sinait, Sugpon, Suyo, Tagudin, and City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur; Bacnotan, Balaoan, Bauang, and Caba, La Union; Abulug, Allacapan, Amulung, Aparri, Baggao, Claveria, Lal-Lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Tuao, and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

Earlier, PHIVOLCS said the earthquake magnitude was pegged at 6.7.