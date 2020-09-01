No recent reports of COVID-19 fatalities among overseas Filipinos, DFA says

(Eagle News)–There have been no recent reports of COVID-19 fatalities among overseas Filipinos, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday night.

According to the DFA, this means the death toll remains at 755.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of deaths, with 474, followed by the Americas with 178, and Europe with 95.

The Asia Pacific region had the least number of deaths with eight.

The DFA said one additional COVID-19 case was reported, bringing the total to 10,070.

Three new recoveries brought the total to 6127.

As of August, the DFA said it had repatriated 153124 overseas Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.