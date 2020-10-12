No new COVID-19 deaths reported among overseas Filipinos over the weekend, DFA says

(Eagle News)–There have been no new COVID-19 fatalities reported among overseas Filipinos over the weekend.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that means as of Sunday, the death toll remained at 801.

COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos rose to 10,869.

With no additional recoveries reported, the DFA said the recovery tally remained at 6919.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most cases, deaths and recoveries among overseas Filipinos of all the regions, with 7137, 519, and 4307, respectively.

The Americas had the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 810 and 466, respectively.

The Asia Pacific Region had the least deaths so far, at eight.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the DFA said.