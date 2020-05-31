No new COVID-19 cases, fatalities recorded for the day among overseas Filipinos: DFA

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported no new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, with the total number of confirmed cases remaining at 2,845 as of Saturday, May 30.

“Today’s reports from our Foreign Service Posts reflect no new fatalities due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad,” the DFA said in a statement.

Likewise, “the daily rate of confirmed cases remains at 24 while the daily rate of recoveries increased to 28 new recoveries, mostly from the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, and Europe.”

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths remain at 340, and the number of recoveries at 947 with 1,558 undergoing treatment.

According to the DFA, Europe and Middle East still have the highest number of recorded Filipinos infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile Asia and the Pacific has fewest number of cases and highest in recoveries, and the Americas has the highest number of fatalities.

“Experts are now also studying why fatalities are comparatively much lower in the Asia-Pacific region compared to the other areas”, the DFA said.

Eagle News Service