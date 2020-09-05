No latest reports of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, DFA says

(Eagle News)–There have been no reports of COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos recently, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday night.

According to the DFA, as of September 4, the death toll therefore remains at 757.

The Middle East and Africa still had the most number of deaths with 476, followed by the Americas with 178, Europe with 95, and the Asia Pacific region with eight.

Eighteen new cases reported in the Asia Pacific region and Europe brought the total to 10,113.

“The two previously confirmed cases in Asia and the Pacific were deducted from figures upon verification by Post,” the DFA said.

Recoveries rose to 6275.