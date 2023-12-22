No Filipino student hurt in Prague campus shooting

(Eagle News)–There were no Filipino students hurt in the recent university shooting in Prague, the Philippine Embassy in Czech Republic said.

According to the embassy, it has contacted a representative of the six known Filipino students at the Charles University, where a gunman killed at least ten people and wounded several others.

Based on that, it “ascertained” that all six Filipinos “are safe and everyone is monitoring the situation closely.”

The Philippine Embassy added Czech authorities have declared that the gunman is dead and the situation is “contained.”

It said that while the nationalities of the victims were not publicly shared, Prague police contacts have said that they would “inform the embassy should any relevant developments involving Filipinos occur.”

In the meantime, it urged Filipinos to be on alert and avoid the immediate area of the shooting incident.

“The embassy will issue further updates on this incident as necessary,” it said.