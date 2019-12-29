No Filipino on board plane that crashed in Kazakhstan – PHL embassy in Russia

(Eagle News)-No Filipino was on board the plane that crashed in Kazakhstan last Friday.

Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta, who has jurisdiction over Kazakhstan, said it was the emergency committee of the Ministry of Interior of that country that gave the information about Bek Air Flight Number Z92100.

At least 14 people died after the plane “fell off the radar” right after it took off from Almaty airport.

“We would like to express our deepest sympathies and prayers to the families and friends of those who lost their lives and our hopes for the quick recovery of those injured,” Sorreta said.