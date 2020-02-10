No Filipino hurt in mass shooting in Thailand

(Eagle News)–No Filipino national was hurt in the mass shooting in a mall in Thailand recently, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, the DFA said the nine Filipinos who were reported to have been trapped in the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima province at the time a soldier opened fire on civilians were able to escape.

The DFA said the nine were well and safe, based on information from First Secretary and Consul General Val Roque, who was sent to the province by the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok.

“The Philippine government and the Filipino people are deeply saddened by this incident and offer profound condolences to the Thai people, and in particular to the victims and their loved ones,” the DFA said.

The soldier, who killed at least 20 people and holed up in a mall overnight was shot dead by commandos on Sunday, ending a near-17-hour ordeal which left dozens wounded and stunned the country. With a report from AFP