No additional COVID-19 fatalities, recoveries reported among overseas Filipinos

Seven more COVID-19 cases reported

(Eagle News)–There has been no additional COVID-19 fatality among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos abroad therefore remains at 828.

Seven additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 11417.

Recoveries remain at 7364 as no additional recovery has been reported.

The Middle East and Africa region still has the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths, at 7492, 4617, and 543, respectively.

The Americas has the least cases and recoveries, at 816 and 481, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least deaths, at nine.

“The DFA personnel in our foreign service posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies to ensure Filipinos awareness and adherence (to) preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic whenever possible,” the DFA said.