No additional COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos so far: DFA

(Eagle News)–There have been no additional COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that means the death toll remains at 800 as of Friday.

Three new COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 10864.

Four new recoveries brought the tally to 6919.

So far, the Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries, with 7137, 518, and 4307 respectively.

“As the DFA personnel in our (foreign service posts) continue to actively monitor the status of the Filipino community abroad and to work to safely repatriate our stranded nationals home, we remain optimistic that similar to reports from (Friday and Thursday) more and more Filipinos will continue to recover and overcome COVID-19,” the DFA said.