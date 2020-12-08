NLEX Corp. says some 2% of RFID stickers defective; adds it has reached out to specific vehicle owners

(Eagle News) — Some 2 percent of RFID stickers installed on vehicles are defective, the North Luzon Expressway Corp. said on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

But NLEX Corp. senior vice president Romulo Quimbo Jr. said in a television interview that the company has already identified which ones these were, and has already reached out to the specific vehicle owners.

“Many of the motorists who have already changed the stickers have already successfully traversed the system,” he said.

He said the company wants to “address sticker reading and of course the traffic congestion as soon as possible.”

“We are starting as quickly as possible in order to avoid this discomfort and inconvenience that is being experienced by our motorists obviously not only in Valenzuela,” he said.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the Valenzuela City government suspended NLEX Corp.’s business permit.

This was days after Mayor Rex Gatchalian attributed the heavy traffic in parts of the city to the RFID collection system.

The government has set December 1 as the deadline for the country’s tollways to shift to cashless transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tollway companies and the government later said vehicles that have failed to secure their stickers within the deadline may still line up to pay in cash in specific toll booths.