NLEx Corp. releases list of NLEx, SCTEx toll plazas amid ECQ

(Eagle News)–The Northern Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Friday, April 17:

NLEx Corp. said its frontliners continue to provide 24/7 operations.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 30.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said, however, that extending this again was a possibility if the number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country continues to increase.