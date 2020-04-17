Agila Pilipinas

NLEx Corp. releases list of NLEx, SCTEx toll plazas amid ECQ

on

(Eagle News)–The Northern Luzon Expressway Corporation has released its list of toll plazas on NLEx and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway amid the enhanced community quarantine.

NLEx Corp. said the list was as of Friday, April 17:

NLEx Corp. said its frontliners continue to provide 24/7 operations.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 30.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said, however, that  extending this again was a possibility if the number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country continues to increase.

Related Posts