Nine more police personnel recover from COVID-19

Nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19, the PNP said./PNP/

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7470.

Twenty additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 7892.

Of these, 396 were active.

An additional death pushed the death toll to 26.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to man checkpoints and enforce laws.

The PNP has inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the protection of its personnel.

