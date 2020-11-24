Nine more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.
The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7470.
Twenty additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 7892.
Of these, 396 were active.
An additional death pushed the death toll to 26.
The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they continue to man checkpoints and enforce laws.
The PNP has inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the protection of its personnel.