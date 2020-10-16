Nine more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Nine more Filipinos abroad have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 7184 as of Friday.

Four more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, however, pushed the total to 11,145.

No new deaths were reported, which means the death toll remained at 811.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa were still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths–at 7360, 4540 and 529, respectively.

The Americas had the least cases but also the least recoveries, with 811 and 466, respectively.

The Asia Pacific Region had nine deaths so far, making it the region with the lowest death toll.

“The DFA personnel in our foreign service posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and agencies to ensure Filipinos’ awareness and adherence (to) preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people affected by this pandemic, whenever possible,” the DFA said.