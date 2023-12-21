Nine individuals formally recognized for artistic, technical expertise

(Eagle News)–Nine artists were officially recognized as “Manlilikha ng Bayan 2023” for what the Palace said were their distinctive skills, which reached a high level of artistic and technical expertise.

Adelita Romualdo Bagcal, Abina Tawide Coguit, Sakinur-ain Mugong Delasas, Bundos Bansil Fara, Marife Ravidas Ganahon, Amparo Balansi Mabanag, Samporonia Pagsac Madanlo, Barbara Kibed Ofong and Rosie Godwino Sula were conferred the recognition under Proclamation No. 427 signed by President Bongbong Marcos.

According to the PCO, Bagcal, a master of oral traditions from Banna, Ilocos Norte and Coguit, an embroiderer from La Paz, Agusan del Sur, were recognized for safeguarding and promoting the Dallot and other Ilocano oral traditions, and the Agusan Manobo suyam (embroidery) tradition, respectively.

Delasas, a Sama master of traditional dance from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi and Fara, a T’boli brasscaster from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato were also recognized for their commitment to preserve and promote the Sama igal and the T’boli temwel (brasscasting) traditions, respectively.

Ganahon, a Higaonon mat weaver from Malaybalay, Bukidnon was recognized for her contribution to the Higaonon ikam (mat weaving) tradition.

Mabanag, a Ga’dang embroider from Paracelis, Mountain Province, and Madanlo, a Mandaya ikat weaver from Caraga, Davao Oriental, meanwhile, were also recognized for their promotion of Ga’dang manu’bak and ameru (breadworks and embroidery) traditions; and the Mandaya dagmay (ikat weaving) tradition, respectively.

Ofong is a T’boli ikat weaver from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato and Sula, a T’boli from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

They were given recognition for their commitment to safeguard the T’boli t’nalak (ikat weaving) tradition and the T’boli lingon tradition, respectively, the PCO said.