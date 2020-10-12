“Nika” exits PAR; LPA off Surigao del Norte may develop into tropical depression in 48 hours

(Eagle News)–“Nika” has exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, after “Nika,” now “Nangka,” left PAR at 11 a.m., it intensified into a tropical storm and will continue to intensify over the West Philippine Sea over the next 24 hours.

Today through tomorrow morning, the combined effects of “Nangka” and the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Luzon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, Camarines Provinces, Mindoro Provinces, and Palawan (including Kalayaan, Calamian, and Cuyo Islands), PAGASA said.

Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

The enhancement of both the southwest monsoon and the northeasterly surface windflow, PAGASA said, will bring strong winds with occasional gusts over the northern and western section of Luzon, especially in coastal and mountainous areas.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan due to rough to very rough seas.

That means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the other seaboards of Luzon.

PAGASA said it was also monitoring a low pressure area estimated at 540 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

The LPA, PAGASA said, is bringing scattered rainshowers over Dinagat Islands, Surigao Provinces, and Davao Oriental.

It is forecast to move generally northwestward towards Bicol Region-Eastern Visayas area today through Wednesday and is likely to develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours.