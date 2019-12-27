NGCP: Several transmission lines down due to “Ursula”

(Eagle News)–Several transmission lines are down due to “Ursula.”

According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the following lines are unavailable:

VISAYAS

Nabas-Culasi 69kV Line

Customer affected: ANTECO

Date/time out: 26 December 2019 / 2:21PM

Nabas-Sapian 69kV Line

Customer affected: AKELCO

Date/time out: 25 December 2019 / 5:47AM

Nabas-Caticlan 69kV Line

Customer affected: AKELCO

Date/time out: 25 December 2019 / 7:56AM

Borongan-Quinapondan 69kV Line

Customer affected: ESAMELCO

Date/time out: 24 December 2019 / 1:50PM

Ormoc-San Isidro 69kV Line

Customer affected: LEYECO V, BILECO, LEYECO III, DORELCO

Date/time out: 24 December 2019 / 6:21PM

Concepcion-Sara-Estancia 69kV Line

Customer affected: ILECO III

Date/time out: 25 December 2019 / 2:44AM (partially energized)

The NGCP said a tripped 138kV line is also affecting transmission services in the entire province of Aklan.

The NGCP said it has mobilized its line crews and is currently conducting aerial and ground patrols “to inspect and assess the impact of the typhoon to its operations and facilities..”

It said simultaneous restoration activities are also being conducted in the areas already accessible.