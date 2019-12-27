NGCP: Several transmission lines down due to “Ursula”

(Eagle News)–Several transmission lines are down due to “Ursula.”
According to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the following lines are unavailable:
VISAYAS
Nabas-Culasi 69kV Line
Customer affected: ANTECO
Date/time out: 26 December 2019 / 2:21PM
Nabas-Sapian 69kV Line
Customer affected: AKELCO
Date/time out: 25 December 2019 / 5:47AM
Nabas-Caticlan 69kV Line
Customer affected: AKELCO
Date/time out: 25 December 2019 / 7:56AM
Borongan-Quinapondan 69kV Line
Customer affected: ESAMELCO
Date/time out: 24 December 2019 / 1:50PM
Ormoc-San Isidro 69kV Line
Customer affected: LEYECO V, BILECO, LEYECO III, DORELCO
Date/time out: 24 December 2019 / 6:21PM
Concepcion-Sara-Estancia 69kV Line
Customer affected: ILECO III
Date/time out: 25 December 2019 / 2:44AM (partially energized)
The NGCP said a tripped 138kV line is also affecting transmission services in the entire province of Aklan.
The NGCP said it has mobilized its line crews and is currently conducting aerial and ground patrols “to inspect and assess the impact of the typhoon to its operations and facilities..”
It said simultaneous restoration activities are also being conducted in the areas already accessible.