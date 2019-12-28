NGCP: At least 59 transmission structures damaged by “Ursula”

(Eagle News)-At least 59 transmission structures were damaged by “Ursula,” the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said.

According to the NGCP, apart from the 59, 14 towers were also damaged.

As of Friday evening, the NGCP said the Nabas-Culasi 69kV Line has alreasy been restored.

Here are some transmission lines that remain unavailable:

VISAYAS

Nabas-Sapian 69kV Line

Customer affected: AKELCO

Date/time out: 25 December 2019 / 5:47AM

Nabas-Caticlan 69kV Line

Customer affected: AKELCO

Date/time out: 25 December 2019 / 7:56AM

Borongan-Quinapondan 69kV Line

Customer affected: ESAMELCO

Date/time out: 24 December 2019 / 1:50PM

Ormoc-San Isidro 69kV Line

Customer affected: LEYECO III, DORELCO

Date/time out: 24 December 2019 / 6:21PM

The NGCP said the Concepcion-Sara-Estancia 69kV Line has been partially energized.

“NGCP continues with the aerial inspection and foot patrol of all areas affected by Typhoon Ursula, given the difficulty in accessibility of certain areas devastated by the storm due to floods and landslides,” the NGCP said.

“Ursula” has weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning.