(Eagle News)-These pictures of Taal Volcano were taken by Eagle News correspondents from different areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised an alert level 3 over the volcano, which generated a 1-kilometer-high plume and a volcanic tremor.

Earthquakes were felt in the volcano island and Agoncillo in Batangas.

PHIVOLCS has recommended an evacuation from the volcano island and Agoncillo and Laurel in Batangas.