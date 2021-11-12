Newly-installed PNP Chief Carlos sets policy direction for police force; bares four-point action plan

(Eagle News) — Newly-installed Philippine National Police Chief Lt. Gen. Dionardo Carlos bared a four-point immediate action plan he said he would implement as the country’s top policeman.

According to Carlos, these are to ensure peaceful and orderly 2022 elections, to Continue PNP programs on anti-criminality, anti-Illegal drugs, and anti-corruption; to develop and empower the area police commands; and to continue the policies, programs and projects of previous PNP chiefs.

“As our nation is once again turning a new page in its history with the forthcoming national elections and I now lead the PNP in ensuring the orderly and peaceful exercise of our people’s right to vote, We will focus on the task ahead to Plan, Prepare, Perform for Peaceful Elections in May 2022,” Carlos said.

On criminality, Carlos said the PNP would “implement even more strongly our Enhanced Managing Police Operations programs against criminality and our Double Barrel Finale ‘Version 2021’ against illegal drugs.”

“We will improve these programs as necessary and introduce further reforms as needed as we strive to make more potent these tools against crime and illegal drugs,” he said.

According to Carlos, the PNP will also “further develop and strengthen our area police commands to make our operations on the ground more focused and aggressive as we strive to further deny insurgents, terrorists and private armed groups the opportunity to sow terror in our communities.”

He said the PNP will not be remiss in continuing the reforms that have been started by past administrations, the programs that have been initiated and the policies that are being strengthened in the organization, noting in particular the Intensified Cleanliness Policy, fiscal transparency and accountability, and Body Mass Index Program.

“Our battle cry, “to serve and protect” will remain louder and stronger than ever. Building on the gains of the past PNP administration, I will ensure that every member of the police force will remain on his toes in performing the PNP mandate as we continue to fight criminality, illegal drugs, insurgency and terrorism, and corruption without fear or favor and with greater might and vigor,” he said.

Carlos formally assumed command as the country’s 27th PNP chief during simple Change of Command ceremonies in Camp Crame this week.

He was handpicked by President Rodrigo Duterte from a list of five submitted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government to possibly replace Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, who was at that time to retire after reaching the mandatory age for retirement.