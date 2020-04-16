Newly-completed COVID-19 health facility at PICC turned over to PNP: DPWH

(Eagle News) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday, April 15, turned over to the Philippine National Police Medical Corps the newly-completed health facility at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

In a statement, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said that the “makeshift hospital at PICC Forum Tent has 294 patient cubicles and 6 nurse stations”, and “will cater to patients with mild to moderate cases of corona virus disease (COVID-19).”

“Hospital beds and other equipments, such as IV stands, wheelchairs, defibrillators, are now installed in the PICC Facility and will have a mobile pharmacy and a mobile X-ray machine”, the statement added.

Included in the turnover were six smart houses for use by health workers.

Sixteen police medical and healthcare frontliners and 42 non-medical security augmentation contingent from the PNP are expected to assume their posts immediately at the PICC health facility, which was completed three days ahead of schedule.

