COVID-19 EBC Special Coverage, Featured News, Metro

Newly-completed COVID-19 health facility at PICC turned over to PNP: DPWH

on

(Eagle News) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday, April 15, turned over to the Philippine National Police Medical Corps the newly-completed health facility at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

In a statement, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said that the “makeshift hospital at PICC Forum Tent has 294 patient cubicles and 6 nurse stations”, and “will cater to patients with mild to moderate cases of corona virus disease (COVID-19).”

The Department of Public Works and Highways turned over to the PNP-Medical Corps on April 15, the newly converted COVID-19 health facility at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). (Courtesy: DPWH)

“Hospital beds and other equipments, such as IV stands, wheelchairs, defibrillators, are now installed in the PICC Facility and will have a mobile pharmacy and a mobile X-ray machine”, the statement added.

Included in the turnover were six smart houses for use by health workers.

Sixteen police medical and healthcare frontliners and 42 non-medical security augmentation contingent from the PNP are expected to assume their posts immediately at the PICC health facility, which was completed three days ahead of schedule.

(Eagle News Service)

Related Posts