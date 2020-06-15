New Mandaluyong Hall of Justice on lockdown starting today, June 15, after public prosecutor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The new Mandaluyong Hall of Justice is on lockdown starting today, June 15, after a public prosecutor tested positive for COVID-19.

In deciding for the 14-day lockdown “unless…earlier lifted and upon notice to all concerned,” Acting Executive Judge Ofelia Calo noted the public prosecutor reported to the Mandaluyong Prosecutors Office sometime last week, and some court personnel and judges “had physical dealings” with the Office of the Prosecutor because of the required in-court hearings starting June 1.

The judge said the lockdown, which will last until June 29, had the approval of the Office of the Court Administrator of the Supreme Court.

“While disinfection of the new hall of justice had already been made last June 13, 2020, this Office deems it prudent to order the lockdown of the new hall of justice and direct all (regional trail court) and (metropolitan trial court) judges and personnel to undergo self-quarantine,” she said.

Nonetheless, she said court operations shall continue during the lockdown through the courts’ respective hotlines and judiciary email accounts.

“Meanwhile, videoconferencing hearings previously scheduled shall proceed pursuant to the existing circulars and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Office of the Court Administrator,” she said.