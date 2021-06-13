New Kalayaan Bridge formally opened

(Eagle News) — Authorities have formally opened the new Kalayaan Bridge in the boundary of Makati and Pasig.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and CEO Vince Dizon were among those who led the opening of the four-lane bridge across Pasig River that connects Lawton Avenue to Sta. Monica on Saturday, June 12, coinciding with Independence Day.

The DOTr said the project also involves the construction of a 2-lane viaduct that will traverse Lawton Avenue to Bonifacio Global City’s entrance, and the rehabilitation and widening of Brixton (corner Reliance Street) to Fairline Street.

This component of the project is expected to be opened to the public on September 28.

According to the DOTr, with the completion of the viaduct, there would be a vital link between BGC and Ortigas Center that will cut travel time to 12 minutes from the usual one-hour travel.

The viaduct is also expected to lead to a 20% reduction of traffic volume along EDSA and C5.

Dizon said the entire project was in compliance with the marching order of President Rodrigo Duterte to give Filipinos a more comfortable life.

President Duterte himself had a message during the event, which he coursed through Medialdea.

According to the President, “the completion of this vital infrastructure affirms our strong commitment to uplift the lives of our people by improving our road systems, enhancing our people’s mobility and connectivity, and spurring economic growth in our industries and communities.”

Tugade, for his part, congratulated the Department of Public Works and Highways for its work in establishing connectivity in the Philippines.

“Hindi ba’t tama lang ho ‘yan, na kung ating ginugunita ‘yung tinatawag na Independence Day, sinasabi ni Mark Villar, ‘Pangako natin na magkakaroon tayo ng Independence from the problems of traffic and traffic congestion (Isn’t that just right, that if we’re celebrating Independence Day, Mark Villar says ‘Promise, we’ll have independence from the problems of traffic and traffic congestion),” Tugade said.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chair Benhur Abalos, Makati City Mayor Abi Binay, Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, Taguig City 2nd District Rep. Laarni Cayetano, Pasig City Lone District Rep. Roman Romulo, and Makati City 2nd District Rep. Luis Campos Jr.