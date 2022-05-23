New COVID-19 cases logged in PHL from May 16 to 22 up 9.9% from the week before: DOH

(Eagle News) — Over 1,000 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from May 16 to May 22.

According to the Department of Health, the 1,214 reported in the seven-day period translates to an average of 173 per day.

The department said it also constitutes a 9.9 percent increase from the cases reported from May 9 to 15.

According to the department, of the new cases, 14 were in severe or critical conditions.

Six deaths, it said, were also recently reported, of which three occurred from May 9 to 22.

Health authorities have warned of a possible COVID-19 surge due to the Omicron subvariant BA.4, deemed a variant of concern that is highly transmissible and which was detected in the country over the weekend.

The country has also detected a local transmission of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1, with 14 cases monitored in the Philippines so far.

“Pinapaalalalahan ang lahat na huwag maging kampante sa banta ng COVID-19. Bagkus, dapat natin ipagpatuloy ang tamang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards sa ilalim ng Alert Level 1,” it said.