New COVID-19 cases logged in PHL from May 16 to 22 up 9.9% from the week before: DOH

Posted by Kaye Fe on

More in Featured News:

(Eagle News) — Over 1,000 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from May 16 to May 22.

According to the Department of Health, the 1,214 reported in the seven-day period translates to an average of 173 per day.

The department said it also constitutes a 9.9 percent increase from the cases reported from May 9 to 15.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

According to the department, of the new cases, 14 were in severe or critical conditions.

Six deaths, it said, were also recently reported, of which three occurred from May 9 to 22.

Health authorities have warned of a possible COVID-19 surge due to the Omicron subvariant BA.4, deemed a variant of concern that is highly transmissible and which was detected in the country over the weekend.

The country has also detected a local transmission of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1, with 14 cases monitored in the Philippines so far.

“Pinapaalalalahan ang lahat na huwag maging kampante sa banta ng COVID-19. Bagkus, dapat natin ipagpatuloy ang tamang pagsunod sa minimum public health standards sa ilalim ng Alert Level 1,” it said.