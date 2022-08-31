New appointees to Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center announced

(Eagle News) — The Palace on Wednesday, Aug. 31, announced new appointments to the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center.

The following are the new appointees to the CICC, an attached agency of the Department of Information and Communications Technology:

Alexander Ramos, Executive Director V;

Mary Rose Magsaysay, Deputy Executive Director;

Patricia May Abejo, Director IV;

Rojun Hosillos, Director IV; and

Alvin Miro Navarro, Director IV

The CICC is mandated to formulate a national cybersecurity plan; coordinate the preparation of appropriate and effective measures to prevent and suppress cybercrime activities; and monitor cybercrime cases being handled by participating law enforcement and prosecution agencies, among others.