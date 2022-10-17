“Neneng” exits PAR; all tropical cyclone wind signals lifted

(Eagle News) — All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted as “Neneng” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to PAGASA, the center of the eye of Typhoon “Neneng” was estimated 335 km west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan or 375 km west of Basco, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 150 km/h.

“However, the trough of ‘Neneng’ and the convergence of its circulation with the southwesterly winds induced by the typhoon may also bring occasional rains today over the western portions of Visayas and MIMAROPA and the northern and western portions of Mindanao,” PAGASA said.

PAGASA said the induced southwesterly winds may also bring occasional gusts over the western section of Luzon and Visayas and the eastern portions of Central Luzon, especially in coastal and mountainous/upland localities of these areas.

This tropical cyclone will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow morning, then turn and move generally west southwestward for the remainder of tomorrow through Wednesday morning.