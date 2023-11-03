NEDA greenlights funding for AI early warning system for rice farming, 3 other agri-tech solutions

(Eagle News)–The National Economic Development Authority has approved funding for an Artificial Intelligence early warning system for rice farming.

Three other agri-tech solutions—an alternative onion storage system, a geospatial mapping and information system for farming, and a mobile application for the agricultural industry—were also among the other 25 innovation projects approved by the board under its 2023 Innovation Grants, with a funding allotment totaling P100 million.

According to NEDA, the Philippine Rice Research Institute (Philrice), which proposed the AI technology, also plans to use the same for impact-based forecasting for the inclusive finance and strengthening of local economic development in rice-based farming communities overall.

The alternative onion storage system by the Occidental Mindoro State College, meanwhile, involves the construction of a warehouse equipped with an air blow storage system that shall serve as an alternative method to prolong the life span of onions.

The geospatial mapping and information system technology from Samar State University is to be used for precise farming and smart agriculture, while TABU, the mobile application proposed by the Eastern Visayas State University is expected to be for agriculture-centered eCommerce.

The 2023 Innovation Grants project is aligned with efforts to promote local innovation in national development and sustainable economic growth, as outlined under the Republic Act 11293 or the Philippine Innovation Act, the government said.

“We congratulate all the successful innovation grantees, and we look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with each of you. This is Filipinnovation,” NEDA said.