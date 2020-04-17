NEDA chief Ernesto Pernia resigns

Cites “personal reasons,” “differences” with other Cabinet members

(Eagle News) — Ernesto Pernia on Friday, April 17, announced his resignation as head of the National Economic Development Authority.

In a statement, Pernia said his resignation was “due partly to personal reasons and partly to differences in development philosophy with a few of my fellow Cabinet members.”

He did not, however, elaborate.

“I would like to thank the President for appointing me to the position. It has been an honor and privilege to have served the country under his administration for the past nearly four years,” Pernia said.

He also thanked “my NEDA family for their trust and confidence in my leadership of the agency in crafting and pursuing the goals of the Philippines Development Plan 2017-2022 towards our country’s Ambisyon Natin 2040, as well as evaluating and reviewing flagship infrastructure projects for approval by the President-chaired NEDA Board and their eventual implementation.”

“I leave NEDA knowing that we have initiated and implemented meaningful changes that will help the country overcome these challenging times and on to a higher growth trajectory,” Pernia said.

Pernia’s resignation came amid the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis, which has led to the imposition of an enhanced community quarantine in Luzon that is expected to end on April 30.

According to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted Pernia’s resignation.

He said the President has appointed Finance Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua as acting secretary of NEDA.