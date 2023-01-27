NDRRMC: Reported fatalities due to bad weather since January rise to 40

(Eagle News) — The number of reported fatalities due to bad weather since January has climbed to 40.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said of the reported fatalities, 12 were in Zamboanga, 10 in Bicol, eight in Northern Mindanao, seven in Eastern Visayas, and one in Mimaropa, one in Davao and one in Soccsksargen.

The NDRRMC said seven people were also reported missing.

Twelve, meanwhile, were reported injured.

A total of 1,964,679 individuals were affected in Cagayan, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Bicol, Eastern, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Mimaropa, Zamboanga, Davao, Soccsksargen, Northern Mindanao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Damage to agriculture was reported at PP885,165,517.

Damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, was reported at P528,050,324.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said the bad weather since the start of the year was due to low pressure areas, the northeast monsoon, and others.