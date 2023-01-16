NDRRMC: Reported deaths due to inclement weather since January rise to 28

(Eagle News) — The number of reported deaths due to inclement weather in several parts of the country since January has risen to 28.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said of the figure, eight were reported in Zamboanga, seven in Eastern Visayas, seven in Northern Mindanao, five in Bicol, and one in Davao Region.

The NDRRMC said 1,397,296 people have been affected by the bad weather in Bangsamoro, Bicol, Cagayan, Calabarzon, Caraga, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, Davao, Eastern Visayas, Mimaropa, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga.

Damage to agriculture was estimated at P274,100,870.

Damage to infrastructure, meanwhile, was worth P171,555,996.

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the bad weather was due to the shear line, low pressure areas, and the northeast monsoon.