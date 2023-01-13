NDRRMC: Reported deaths due to inclement weather since January now at 17

(Eagle News) — Reported deaths due to inclement weather in parts of the country have risen to 17.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said of the figure, five were reported in Bicol, four each in Zamboanga and Northern Mindanao, three in Eastern Visayas, and one in Davao.

The NDRRMC said two people have been reported missing.

Meanwhile, seven were reported hurt.

A total of 523,991 people were affected in Cagayan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Davao, Soccsksargen, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the NDRRMC said.

Damage to agriculture was pegged at P252,698,531.

Meanwhile, damage to infrastructure was at P165,745,496.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration earlier said the heavy rains since January were due to low pressure areas, the shear line, among others.