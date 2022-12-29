NDRRMC: Reported deaths due to heavy rains, floods in Visayas, Mindanao rise to 32

(Eagle News) — Reported deaths due to the heavy rains and floods in Visayas and Mindanao over the weekend have risen to 32, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

According to the NDRRMC, of these, 18 were reported in Northern Mindanao, six in Bicol, four in Zamboanga, three in Eastern Visayas, and one in Caraga.

Twenty-four people, the NDRRMC said, have been reported missing.

Of these, 11 each were reported in Bicol and Eastern Visayas, while one each was reported in Zamboanga and Northern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, 11 people have been reported injured.

The NDRRMC said 486,485 people or 124,853 families have been affected in Bicol, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao, and Bangsamoro.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the shear line was affecting Visayas over the weekend.