NDRRMC: Number of reported deaths due to “Agaton” rises to 212

(Eagle News)–The number of reported deaths due to “Agaton” has risen to 212.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, of the fatalities, 186 were reported from Eastern Visayas, 21 from Western Visayas, three in Davao Region, and two in Central Visayas.

The NDRRMC said 132 individuals have been reported missing.

Of the number, 130 were reported from Eastern Visayas, and one each from Western Visayas and Davao Region.

Eight were reported injured, of which four were from Soccsksargen and two were from Northern Mindanao.

One was reported each from Central Visayas and Davao Region.

“Agaton” battered parts of Visayas and Mindanao in April.

It weakened into a low pressure area and then dissipated afterwards.