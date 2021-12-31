NDRRMC: Fatalities due to Typhoon “Odette” now at 405

(Eagle News) — The death toll due to Typhoon “Odette” has risen to 405, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Friday, Dec. 31.

According to NDRRMC chief Ricardo Jalad, the primary causes of death of the fatalities are drowning, uprooted trees, landslides and debris.

He said 82 people have been reported missing while 1,147 were injured.

“Odette” affected mostly parts of Visayas and Mindanao before it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility mid-December.

According to the NDRRMC, the most affected areas were Negros Occidental, Palawan, Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.