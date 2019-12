(Eagle News)-The death toll due to “Ursula” has reached 50, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

According to the NDRRMC, of the 50, seven were from MIMAROPA, 26 from Region VI, one from Region VII and 16 from Region VIII.

The NDRRMC said 43 were also hurt.

“Ursula” brought strong winds and rains in Luzon and Visayas last week, prompting the cancellation of flights.

It exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility last Saturday, Dec. 28.