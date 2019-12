(Eagle News)-The death toll due to “Ursula” has risen to 41, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management said.

As of Sunday, Dec. 29, 6 a.m., the NDRRMC said 12 people were also still missing.

“Ursula” exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tail-end of a cold front is affecting extreme Northern Luzon and will bring rainshowers to parts of the country.