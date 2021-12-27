NDRRMC: Death toll due to Typhoon “Odette” now at 389

(Eagle News) — The fatalities due to Typhoon “Odette” have risen to 389, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

According to the NDRRMC, 64 people, meanwhile, were reported missing.

Over 1000, or 1,146, were injured.

Overall, 1,074,169 families were affected by the typhoon in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Regions 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and in MIMAROPA, and CARAGA.

The Palace has said it was eyeing the creation of a P10-billion fund for the rehabilitation of areas severely affected by “Odette.”

“Odette” caused massive destruction in portions of Visayas and Mindanao before it left the Philippine Area of Responsibility last week.