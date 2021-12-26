NDRRMC: Death toll due to “Odette” climbs to 378

(Eagle News) — The death toll due to Typhoon “Odette” has risen to 378, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The NDRRMC said of the figure, 218 remain unidentified, while 92 were men and 68 women.

The NDRRMC said 742 were hurt while 60 remain missing.

Over 3 million, or 3,953,880 people from Mimaropa, Region 5, Region 6, Region 7, Region 8, Region 9, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, CARAGA, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, meanwhile, were affected.

The Palace has said it was eyeing the creation of a P10-billion fund for the rehabilitation of Odette-affected areas.

“Odette” wrought massive destruction mostly in parts of Visayas and Mindanao last weekend.