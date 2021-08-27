NDRRMC chief Jalad tested positive for COVID-19: spokesperson

(Eagle News) — National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is according to his spokesperson Mark Timbal in a message to reporters on Friday, Aug. 27.

He said Jalad, who is also the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) administrator, tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Aug. 26, and was among the 116 whose test results yielded positive for COVID-19.

“He has mild symptoms and is currently in isolation. He is fully vaccinated and [he] informed me that he’s alright,” he said.

The OCD Central Office will be closed until Monday, August 30.