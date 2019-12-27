NDRRMC: At least 28 people dead due to “Ursula”

(Eagle News)–At least 28 people died due to “Ursula,'” the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said.

According to the NDRRMC, the fatalities were from Regions VI (Western Visayas), VII (Central Visayas), and VIII (Eastern Visayas), with Iloilo with the most number of fatalities at 13.

The NDRRMC said two were also injured while 12 are missing.

As of 11 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Typhoon “Ursula” was no longer affecting the country.

It said the typhoon was expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, Dec. 28.