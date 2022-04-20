NDRRMC: 178 reported dead due to “Agaton”

(Eagle News) — The death toll due to the onslaught of Tropical Depression Agaton has risen to 178, according to reports, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The NDRRMC said 156 were reported from Eastern Visayas, 17 from Western Visayas, three from Davao, and two from Central Visayas.

Of these, however, 18 deaths have so far been confirmed.

Over 100–or 111–were reported missing.

So far, damage to agriculture has reached P257,025,441 in Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro, the NDRRMC said.

Around P6,950,000 worth of damage to infrastructure was also reported in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Bangsamoro.

“Agaton” battered parts of Visayas and Mindanao, and dissipated into a low pressure area after several days.