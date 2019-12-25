NDFP: No ceasefire violations on NPA’s part in Iloilo, Bicol clashes

(Eagle News)–The National Democratic Front of the Philippines denied the New People’s Army had committed ceasefire violations in what it called armed encounters with the military and police in Bicol and Iloilo on Dec. 23.

In a statement, Fidel Agcaoili, chair of the NDFP negotiating panel, said these were “defensive actions by the NPA units involved in the face of armed attacks and sustained military operations by the AFP and the PNP (special operations unit)..”

For this, Agcaoili quoted what he said were separate statements issued by the Romulo Jallores Command, NPA Bicol, and the Napoleon Tumagtang Command, NPA Southern Panay.

“The statements belie the malicious charges in the press releases earlier issued by the concerned units of the AFP and PNP on the incidents,” Agcaoili said.

According to him, to date, the NDFP “has yet to receive copies of the Suspension of Military Operations and Suspension of Police Operations to be issued by the military and police, respectively, “on the basis of a mutual agreement as reflected in the ceasefire order of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).”

On Sunday, both the government and Communist rebels declared a ceasefire for the holidays.

The ceasefire will last until Jan. 7.