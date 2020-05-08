NCRPO reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, total at 47

(Eagle News)–Fourteen more personnel of the National Capital Region Police Office have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 47.

The NCRPO said those who tested positive are now isolated at the Hinirang Hall of the Quezon City Police District.

NCRPO chief Police Major General Debol Sinas has ordered a contact tracing of those who had direct contact with the new cases.

“This is the reason why we are pursuing the testing for all our frontliners. We understand that the risk of contamination is high because of the nature of our work,” Sinas said.

He vowed the NCRPO would not conceal the medical condition of its frontliners, and not to ever “prejudice the health and safety of others by ensuring that we are healthy and fit.”

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 10000 COVID-19 cases.